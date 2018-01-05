TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 14° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 14° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Rare U.S. coins sell for pretty penny at auction in Florida

Other high-value U.S. coins sold at auction included a half-dollar minted in New Orleans in 1838. It was one of the first 20 produced there.

This undated provided by Heritage Auctions shows a

This undated provided by Heritage Auctions shows a 1793 penny made by the U.S. mint in Philadelphia. The penny went up for auction at the annual Florida Numismatic Convention in Tampa, Fla., this week. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

TAMPA, Fla. - When is a penny worth $300,000?

When it's one of the first copper coins struck at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, in 1793.

The annual Florida United Numismatists (FUN) convention was held in Tampa this week. It's considered one of the five largest coin and currency collectors' shows in the nation, experts say, and three historic coins, including the pricey penny, went up for auction Thursday evening. In all, the auction drew $24.9 million in sales.

Mark Borckardt, a senior numismatist with Heritage Auctions in Dallas, said the George Washington-era penny is one of about 500 in existence.

Other high-value U.S. coins sold at auction included a half-dollar minted in New Orleans in 1838. It was one of the first 20 produced there.

A $4 gold piece called a "Flowing Hair Stella," sold for $750,000.

"It was an experimental piece that the government produced, hoping to create an international coinage," Borckardt said. "It's literally the forerunner of today's Euro. The government finally decided no, that's not going to work."

There are only about 15 to 20 of those quarter-sized gold coins in existence.

The coins had high value due to their rarity and excellent condition.

"Collectors interested in these have a very strong sense of history, both American history and financial history," said Borckardt.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
Controversial book on Trump released
This combination of photos shows, top row from Poll: 2017's top news story is sexual misconduct allegations
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file What happened to notable men accused of sexual misconduct
The White House says the upcoming book that WH: Unflattering book 'disgraceful and laughable'
A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago