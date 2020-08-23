WASHINGTON — The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday with President Donald Trump’s political advisers asserting that amid a pandemic and widespread unemployment, he and his supporters will present an “upbeat” vision for the country that contrasts with the tone of last week’s Democratic presidential nominating convention.

While Democrats held an all-virtual convention last week in response to the coronavirus, Republicans, at Trump’s urging, are holding in-person events starting with Monday’s roll call of delegates that will feature 336 delegates — out of the 2,550 that normally attend — from across the country declaring their support for Trump’s reelection bid from inside a Charlotte, S.C. arena.

New York state’s pared-down delegation includes State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy, Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman, Manhattan GOP Chairwoman Andrea Catsimatidis, former New York City comptroller candidate John Burnett, Onondaga County GOP Chairman Tom Dadey and Christopher Koetzle, the town supervisor of Glenville in upstate New York.

“On Monday, Republicans will have an opportunity to present our vision for America,” Langworthy said in a statement. “It is a vision that starts with the core belief that America is the greatest country in the world because of our foundational freedoms and inalienable rights. That America is a country in which every man and woman has the opportunity to pursue one’s destiny.”

Trump is entering the convention trailing Biden by an average of 7.6 percentage, according to an analysis of recent polls conducted by the poll tracking website Real Clear Politics. The polling gap has narrowed over the past month when polls showed Biden ahead by double digit numbers between 10 and 15 percentage points, but the president’s overall approval rating continues to take a hit from his handling of the country's COVID-19 crisis, with polls consistently showing that a majority of Americans disapprove of his response.

Trump allies on Sunday said the GOP convention will focus on highlighting the stories of Americans aided by Trump’s policies, after Democrats spent four nights at their convention decrying his first term in office.

Republican National Convention Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said the party’s push to retain some level of the in-person feel of past conventions underscores Trump’s focus on fully reopening the economy in a “realistic way.”

“We tested everybody before they came to Charlotte, we tested everybody on-site,” McDaniel said.“ We are doing things that allow people to live their lives, have a convention and do it in a healthy and safe way, which most Americans are doing.”

Democrats have noted that states across the country continue to report delays in processing COVID-19 tests amid supply shortages, and rapid tests such as the those available to the president and White House staff are not yet widely available.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, who also worked on Trump’s insurgent 2016 campaign, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that Republicans were going to hold an “optimistic and upbeat convention.”

“We're going to talk about the American story, about all the accomplishments that we've had over the last four years with President Trump and what the president's second-term vision is going to look like,” Miller said.