Pompeo breaks with policy norms

The secretary of state will address the RNC while on a diplomatic mission to Israel. Why is this generating attention?

In doing so, Pompeo will be breaking decades of precedent for sitting secretaries of state to avoid overt partisan political activity.

The State Department has said that Pompeo will be speaking in his own personal capacity and won’t violate laws against federal employees participating in public political events while on duty. Additionally, the agency says that no taxpayer money will be used in the production of Pompeo’s video, and that staff attorneys have reviewed the secretary’s speech and determined it doesn’t cross ethical lines, reported The Associated Press.

Pompeo is expected to tout Trump’s international policies, as well as trade agreements.

But Democrats and watchdogs have called it inappropriate and unprecedented. They also say it might violate the Hatch Act, the prohibition on political activity by federal employees.

They noted that then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was out of the country and didn’t address the 2008 RNC. Also, neither John Kerry nor Hillary Clinton — Rice’s predecessor — addressed Democratic conventions in 2012 and 2016.

Politico reported that Pompeo’s decision to address the RNC might even violate a State Department policy he approved himself, which limits appointees’ political activity.