Long Island Republican committees have decided to endorse Assemb. Andrew Garbarino as their candidate to run for the seat of Rep. Peter King, multiple sources said.

The party is expected to announce its decision to the back the Sayville Republican as early as Tuesday.

Garbarino, who is in his eighth year in the state Assembly, got the nod ahead of other contenders, including Suffolk County Elections Commissioner Nick LaLota of Amityville and Assemb. Michael LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale).

It is unclear whether LaLota or LiPetri will contest for the nomination in a Republican primary, which would be held in June if needed.

Garbarino, 35, is the son of Islip Republican Town Chairman William Garbarino.

Democrats are backing former Babylon town councilwoman Jackie Gordon in what will likely be one of the closely watched congressional races around the nation this fall.

The national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee recently named Gordon as one of its top tier candidates it believes can win a Republican seat, giving her access to fundraising support, staff sources and campaign training.

King (R-Seaford) is set to retire Dec. 31, at the end of his 14th term in the House of Representatives. The 75-year-old said he is stepping down for personal reasons, among them the relocation of his daughter and her family to North Carolina.

King’s district, New York’s 2nd Congressional, straddles Nassau and Suffolk counties along the South Shore, with about two-thirds of it in Suffolk. It is considered a swing district — it went for President Donald Trump in 2016, but twice backed President Barack Obama.

King’s retirement shifted the district from being considered “likely Republican” in 2020, to “leaning Republican,” according to the Cook Political Report.

One Republican said the party chose Garbarino in part because of his experience and longer tenure in the state Assembly, and because “his Islip base is very much a swing area in” the congressional district. Garbarino was first elected to the Assembly in 2012; currently, he is the ranking GOP member on the Insurance Committee.