NewsNation

ACLU questions Rhode Island cops stopping NY cars

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo at a news

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo at a news conference in the State Room of the Rhode Island State House on Sunday in Providence, R.I. Credit: Providence Journal via AP, Pool / Kris Craig

By The Associated Press
Print

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island is questioning the constitutionality of Gov. Gina Raimondo's directive allowing state police to stop vehicles with New York license plates.

The Democratic governor on Thursday called the measure extreme but pointed out New York City is the epicenter of the disease in the United States.

Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island, says while Raimondo has the authority to suspend some state laws and regulations to address a medical emergency, she cannot suspend the Constitution.

He says under the Fourth Amendment, having a New York state license plate “simply does not, and cannot, constitute ‘probable cause’ to allow police to stop a car and interrogate the driver, no matter how laudable the goal of the stop may be.”

The governor's spokesman says the directive aims to ensure travelers from New York staying in Rhode Island know they are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

