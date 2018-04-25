TODAY'S PAPER
Fingerprints lead to arrest in 1986 California killing of Richard Finney

By The Associated Press
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old retiree more than three decades ago in Southern California.

Police in Escondido say technology led to new analysis of fingerprints from the apartment where Richard Finney was stabbed 31 times in 1986.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that Nathan Eugene Mathis faces a charge of murder and an allegation that he used a knife in the attack. The 62-year-old retired security guard pleaded not guilty last week.

Investigators haven't named a possible motive or said whether the defendant and the victim knew each other.

Gina Turi Curry, Finney's granddaughter, tells the newspaper she burst into tears when police informed her of the arrest.

