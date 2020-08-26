TODAY'S PAPER
Nation

2020 Republican National Convention: Live updates

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. Credit: Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 RNC via AP

By Newsday Staff
What's happening:

Wednesday updates

McEnany wants daughter to grow up in Trump's America

One of President Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal supporters says her boss’s empathy for the changes in her life portray the type of world she wants for her daughter.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday night during the Republican National Convention that Trump has supported her “both as a new mom and as an American with a preexisting condition.”

McEnany underwent a preventative mastectomy in 2018 after learning she carried a genetic mutation that enhanced her chances for breast cancer.

Despite claiming he has ensured that people with preexisting medical problems will always be covered by health insurance, Trump’s administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President Barack Obama’s health care law, which provides health insurance protections for people with preexisting medical problems.

McEnany, who has a 9-month-old child, said, “I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald Trump’s America.” — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Newsday Staff

