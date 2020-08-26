2020 Republican National Convention: Live updates

What's happening:
- Check out tonight's lineup, starring Vice President Mike Pence. Also speaking: Rep. Lee Zeldin, Rep. Elise Stefanik of upstate New York and Kellyanne Conway.
- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem painted a dark picture of the U.S. under Democratic leadership.
- It's been a smooth convention, but trouble is brewing outside.
Wednesday updates
August 27, 2020
McEnany wants daughter to grow up in Trump's America
One of President Donald Trump’s most visible and vocal supporters says her boss’s empathy for the changes in her life portray the type of world she wants for her daughter.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday night during the Republican National Convention that Trump has supported her “both as a new mom and as an American with a preexisting condition.”
McEnany underwent a preventative mastectomy in 2018 after learning she carried a genetic mutation that enhanced her chances for breast cancer.
Despite claiming he has ensured that people with preexisting medical problems will always be covered by health insurance, Trump’s administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President Barack Obama’s health care law, which provides health insurance protections for people with preexisting medical problems.
McEnany, who has a 9-month-old child, said, “I want my daughter to grow up in President Donald Trump’s America.” — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
White House Counselor @KellyannePolls who recently announced she is stepping down from post to focus on family speaks of her 2016 role: “President Trump helped me shatter a barrier in the world of politics by empowering me to manage his campaign to its successful conclusion.“— Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) August 27, 2020
