2020 Republican National Convention: Live updates

What's happening:
- President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were formally nominated for a second term Monday on the first day of the Republican National Convention, as its official business was conducted in Charlotte.
- In a surprise opening-day appearance, Trump questioned the integrity of the election, saying, "The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election."
- The St. Louis couple who were arrested after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home staunchly defended themselves at the convention. Mark McCloskey said no one from "the mob" outside their home was charged, but "They've actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home." He and his wife Patricia spoke in their appearance.
- Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan talked about an empathetic moment he shared with Trump.
Monday developments
Herschel Walker's full remarks at the @GOPconvention#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/AAfSuuhieR— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 25, 2020
RNC chair says she's a 'real housewife'
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is scoffing at Democrats’ choice of actor Eva Longoria to host one night of their convention, suggesting they couldn't find a "real housewife."
McDaniel dismissed Longoria, a star of "Desperate Housewives," on Monday as a "famous Hollywood actress who played a housewife on TV." McDaniel said, "I'm actually a real housewife and a mom from Michigan."
It echoed a comment made by Trump last month when he warned "The Suburban Housewives of America" in a tweet that a Joe Biden presidency would "destroy your neighborhood." He warned of an "invasion" and said he had scrapped a program to allow "low income housing" in the suburbs.
But McDaniel herself is an executive with a full-time job running a nationwide political organization with a multimillion-dollar budget. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Watching #RNC2020? What are you thoughts from the virtual convention so far?— Faith Jessie (@FJessieTweets) August 25, 2020
“When you take on the swamp, the swamp fights back” Ohio Congressman @Jim_Jordan #RepublicanNationalConvention #RNC2020 #RNCConvention #RNC2020Convention— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 25, 2020
Speaking with @seanhannity tonight at 9:20 pm about why America needs to re-elect @realDonaldTrump as President.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 25, 2020
In case you missed, check out my oped: The Case for Donald Trump.https://t.co/kcgil7Y8AR
.@GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel has been a staunch supporter of Pres. Trump from the beginning!— GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2020
She is the 2nd woman in history to hold the position of RNC Chair. McDaniel has led the RNC in attaining prolific fundraising numbers & helped elect Republicans across the US.#RNC2020
President to appear with six former hostages
President Donald Trump will appear at the opening night of the Republican National Convention in a taped video with six former hostages freed during the Trump administration.
A campaign official said Monday that the former prisoners are among more than a dozen religious or other people whose release the Trump administration helped broker. They are Michael White, Sam Goodwin, Pastor Andrew Brunson, Joshua and Tamara Holt, and Pastor Bryan Nerran.
The convention is also set to feature a speech from the parents of Kayla Mueller, who died while a prisoner of the Islamic State group. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS