TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
NewsNation

2020 Republican National Convention: Live updates

In this image from video, Georgia State Rep.

In this image from video, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones speaks from Washington during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday. Credit: Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP

By Newsday Staff with The Associated Press
Print

What's happening:

  • President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were formally nominated for a second term Monday on the first day of the Republican National Convention, as its official business was conducted in Charlotte.
  • In a surprise opening-day appearance, Trump questioned the integrity of the election, saying, "The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election."
  • The St. Louis couple who were arrested after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home staunchly defended themselves at the convention. Mark McCloskey said no one from "the mob" outside their home was charged, but "They've actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home." He and his wife Patricia spoke in their appearance.
  • Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan talked about an empathetic moment he shared with Trump.

Monday developments

RNC chair says she's a 'real housewife'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is scoffing at Democrats’ choice of actor Eva Longoria to host one night of their convention, suggesting they couldn't find a "real housewife."

McDaniel dismissed Longoria, a star of "Desperate Housewives," on Monday as a "famous Hollywood actress who played a housewife on TV." McDaniel said, "I'm actually a real housewife and a mom from Michigan."

It echoed a comment made by Trump last month when he warned "The Suburban Housewives of America" in a tweet that a Joe Biden presidency would "destroy your neighborhood." He warned of an "invasion" and said he had scrapped a program to allow "low income housing" in the suburbs.

But McDaniel herself is an executive with a full-time job running a nationwide political organization with a multimillion-dollar budget. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

President to appear with six former hostages

President Donald Trump will appear at the opening night of the Republican National Convention in a taped video with six former hostages freed during the Trump administration.

A campaign official said Monday that the former prisoners are among more than a dozen religious or other people whose release the Trump administration helped broker. They are Michael White, Sam Goodwin, Pastor Andrew Brunson, Joshua and Tamara Holt, and Pastor Bryan Nerran.

The convention is also set to feature a speech from the parents of Kayla Mueller, who died while a prisoner of the Islamic State group. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Newsday Staff with The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is Postmaster: 'Sacred duty' to deliver election mail
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of Election coverage: Wrapup of DNC day 3
Kamala Harris has made history as the first Harris accepts vice presidential nomination
Former President Barack Obama warned Wednesday night that Obama: 'Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't.'
Hillary Clinton's DNC address
Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says Joe Biden Warren: Biden has 'some really good plans'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search