2020 Republican National Convention: Live updates

RNC chair says she's a 'real housewife'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is scoffing at Democrats’ choice of actor Eva Longoria to host one night of their convention, suggesting they couldn't find a "real housewife."

McDaniel dismissed Longoria, a star of "Desperate Housewives," on Monday as a "famous Hollywood actress who played a housewife on TV." McDaniel said, "I'm actually a real housewife and a mom from Michigan."

It echoed a comment made by Trump last month when he warned "The Suburban Housewives of America" in a tweet that a Joe Biden presidency would "destroy your neighborhood." He warned of an "invasion" and said he had scrapped a program to allow "low income housing" in the suburbs.

But McDaniel herself is an executive with a full-time job running a nationwide political organization with a multimillion-dollar budget. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS