TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
NewsNation

2020 Republican National Convention: Live updates

First lady Melania Trump at the White House

First lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington on Monday. Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By Newsday Staff with The Associated Press
Print

What's happening:

  • The keynote tonight will be delivered by first lady Melania Trump, from the White House Rose Garden.
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a cable to all U.S. diplomatic missions recently warning American diplomats that under federal law they should not take overt sides in the presidential campaign. On Tuesday, he plans to ignore his own warning.

Tuesday developments

RNC speaker pulled after anti-Semitic messages

A speaker who had been scheduled to address the second night of the Republican National Convention has been pulled from the lineup after directing her Twitter followers to a series of anti-Semitic, conspiratorial messages.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh says, “We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week.”

Mary Ann Mendoza had been scheduled to deliver remarks Tuesday night to highlight the president’s fight against illegal immigration. Mendoza’s son was killed in 2014 in a head-on collision by a man who was under the influence and living in the U.S. illegally.

She and and other parents whose children have been killed by people in the country illegally have labeled themselves “Angel Moms” and have made frequent appearances at the White House and Trump campaign events.

Mendoza had apologized for the tweet, writing that she “retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread” and said it “does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

A Republican familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity cited controversy as the reason for pulling Mendoza. The Republican wasn't authorized to speak about the matter publicly. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Newsday Staff with The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President Donald Trump after speaking Monday at the Newsday’s Faith Jessie has a wrap up of the first night of the Republican National Convention
Tim Scott, the only Black GOP senator, was Sen. Tim Scott hails progress made in America on race
Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
Newsday's Faith Jessie looks at the speeches delivered Trump accepts nomination at RNC
Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is Postmaster: 'Sacred duty' to deliver election mail
Kamala Harris has made history as the first Harris accepts vice presidential nomination
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search