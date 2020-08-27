2020 Republican National Convention: Live updates

A first for White House South Lawn

The White House South Lawn is the stage for many things, from Easter egg rolls to state dinners to the presidential helicopter’s comings and goings.

But it had never provided the setting for a national political convention – until Thursday night.

President Donald Trump is accepting the Republican presidential nomination during a scaled-back, coronavirus-influenced convention unfolding on the sprawling lawn.

Jumbo screens blared “Trump Pence” and white folding chairs were laid out close together for the 1,500 expected guests, not the recommended 6 feet apart.

Face masks are not required for the event, where Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump are set to spea, and many guests will not be tested for the coronavirus.

The White House says those who will be “in close proximity” to Trump will be tested. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS