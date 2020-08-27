TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
NewsNation

2020 Republican National Convention: Live updates

President Donald Trump looks at the setup ahead

President Donald Trump looks at the setup ahead of his speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention on the White House South Lawn in Washington on Thursday. Credit: AFP / Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

By Newsday Staff with The Associated Press
Print

What's happening:

  • With crises afflicting America, President Donald Trump is expected to paint an optimistic vision of the country's future as he accepts the Republican Party's nomination for a second term in the Oval Office tonight. But that brighter horizon is contingent on his defeat of Democratic rival Joe Biden, Trump was to assert.
  • More than 1,000 people are expected on the White House grounds, with Trump giving his speech on the South Lawn.
  • Ivanka Trump will introduce her father as the "people's president."

Thursday news

A first for White House South Lawn

The White House South Lawn is the stage for many things, from Easter egg rolls to state dinners to the presidential helicopter’s comings and goings.

But it had never provided the setting for a national political convention – until Thursday night.

President Donald Trump is accepting the Republican presidential nomination during a scaled-back, coronavirus-influenced convention unfolding on the sprawling lawn.

Jumbo screens blared “Trump Pence” and white folding chairs were laid out close together for the 1,500 expected guests, not the recommended 6 feet apart.

Face masks are not required for the event, where Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump are set to spea, and many guests will not be tested for the coronavirus.

The White House says those who will be “in close proximity” to Trump will be tested. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Newsday Staff with The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Rep. Lee Zeldin, in his sixth year in Zeldin at RNC: 'Keeping America great is up to us'
"I know many people are anxious and some Watch Melania Trump's keynote RNC address
Defying precedent, Pompeo dives into race
Eric Trump: 'My father will fight for you'
President Donald Trump after speaking Monday at the Newsday’s Faith Jessie has a wrap up of the first night of the Republican National Convention
Tim Scott, the only Black GOP senator, was Sen. Tim Scott hails progress made in America on race
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search