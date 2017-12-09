TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

2 robbery suspects arrested after getaway car runs out of gas, Georgia cops say

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Police say a getaway car ran out of gas after an armed robbery near Atlanta, leading to the speedy arrest of two suspects.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says 18-year-old Najee Logan and 21-year-old Justin Larry were charged with armed robbery after their arrest early Tuesday after officers found the car on empty.

Pihera's statement says the victim surrendered a wallet to two men at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lot about 1 a.m. Tuesday in a greater Atlanta suburb. Police say officers found the car about 15 minutes later with Logan and Larry inside.

Both men were jailed, and police didn't say if they have lawyers.

Pihera says it's fortunate the victim wasn't hurt, chalking up the arrests to what she called "poor planning" by the suspects.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago
A Cal Fire Division Chief says a fire Fire near San Diego destroys 20 structures
Hillary Clinton supporter Haney Alexander, of Manhattan, was Trump vs. Clinton: A dramatic election night, 1 year later
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
Frigid temperatures behind a cold front combined with South Texas, Houston area get rare snowfall
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?