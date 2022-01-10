Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

LOS ANGELES — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him — including his first wife, a former Long Islander — before he was convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died. He was 78.

Durst died in a state prison hospital facility in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis said. He said it was from natural causes due to a number of health issues.

Durst was convicted in September of shooting Susan Berman at point-blank range in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. He was sentenced to life Oct. 14. Two days later, he was hospitalized with COVID-19, his trial attorney Dick DeGuerin said.

Durst was also indicted Nov. 1 on a murder charge in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, a former Long Islander, who disappeared nearly four decades ago, prosecutors said.

Kathie Durst was 29 and in her final months of medical school when she was last seen. She and Robert Durst, who was 38 at the time, had been married nearly nine years and were living in South Salem, a community in Westchester. Her body was never found. At the request of her family, she was declared legally dead in 2017.

Kathie Durst had grown up in New Hyde Park, the youngest of five children. She graduated from New Hyde Park Memorial High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, she moved to Manhattan, where she worked as a dental assistant. She met Durst, nine years her senior, at a party in New York in 1971.

