Trump to name hostage negotiator as national security adviser

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced plans to name the nation’s lead foreign hostage negotiator, Robert O’Brien, as his new national security adviser.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning.

O’Brien will replace John Bolton who left his post last week over differences with Trump on a number of foreign policy issues, including the president’s engagement with longtime U.S. adversaries Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Russian President Vladmir Putin.

A veteran of the U.S. State Department, O’Brien will be Trump’s fourth national security adviser since taking office. The post, which was previously held by Bolton, H.R. McMaster and Michael Flynn, does not require Senate confirmation.

O’Brien previously served under Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, when he was tapped by then-President George W. Bush to serve as part of the U.S. delegation attending the 2005 United Nations General Assembly. The annual gathering of world leaders is set to take place again next week, with Trump slated to speak before the General Assembly next Tuesday.

O’Brien’s promotion comes as Trump faces a number of high-profile foreign policy conflicts, including escalating tensions with Iran and stalled peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Earlier this year, Trump directed O’Brien to attend court proceedings in Sweden after American rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm on assault charges. The move drew scrutiny from some U.S. lawmakers who questioned the need to send a top diplomat to intervene in an allied nation’s judicial proceedings. The rapper was found guilty on charges that he assaulted a man during a street altercation, but was ultimately released back to the United States by a judge in Stockholm.

O’Brien previously worked under the Bush and Obama administrations training Afghan judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers, and he once served on a UN security council panel that decided legal claims presented against Iraq after the Gulf War, according to his State Department biography. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve and founded a law firm in Los Angeles that focuses on “complex litigation and international arbitration,” according to his website.