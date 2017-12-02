TODAY'S PAPER
Robert Oswald dies, brother to JFK’s assassin was 83

Late in life, he said he still didn’t understand why his brother Lee Harvey Oswald killed the president in 1963.

Family members of Lee Harvey Oswald at his

Family members of Lee Harvey Oswald at his funeral in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 25, 1963. From left: Oswald's wife, Marina, holding their daughter June Lee, 22 months; Robert Oswald, brother; and his mother Marguerite Oswald, holding her five-week-old grandchild Rachel. Photo Credit: AP

By The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS - Robert Edward Lee Oswald, whose brother Lee Harvey Oswald killed President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, died Monday in Wichita Falls. He was 83.

His obituary in the Wichita Falls Times Record News made no mention of his brother’s infamous place in history except to say “he spent his youth in Louisiana with his brothers Lee and John Pic before joining the Marine Corps in 1952 at age 18.”

Oswald often said he believed the findings of most experts that his brother acted alone in killing the president on Nov. 22, 1963. Late in life, he said he still didn’t understand why.

“This is mind over heart,” Oswald once told ABC News. “The mind tells me one thing, the heart tells me something else, but the facts are there.”

Oswald bought his brother’s pine casket for $300 in 1963, and fought against his exhumation in 1981. When Lee Oswald’s original casket went up for auction in 2010, Robert Oswald sued and was awarded $87,468.

According to the Times Record News, Oswald is survived by his wife, Vada; his daughter, Cathy Barrett; his son, Robert Oswald; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was buried in a private ceremony earlier this week.

