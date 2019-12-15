TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
NewsNation

Schumer: Time running out for Senate to pass anti-robocall bill in 2019

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Long Islanders get tens

Sen. Chuck Schumer said Long Islanders get tens of thousands of scam phone calls. Credit: Charles Eckert

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday said time is running out for the Senate to pass legislation this year that would help combat the tens of thousands of spam phone calls Long Islanders receive every month.

The anti-robocall bill in question passed the House of Representatives with overwhelming bipartisan support, Schumer said at a news conference in Manhattan Sunday. The Senate has one week left to vote on the measure before the end of its final legislative session for the year. Otherwise it would have to take up the bill next year.

“What would stop it is not opposition but inertia,” Schumer said. “There's lots of other things on the floor of the Senate this week.”

Long Islanders received an average of nine robocalls a day in November, Schumer said. Those making the calls are often “little gangsters” overseas seeking to trick recipients into making credit card payments.

“Senior citizens get these calls that say, ‘Your son has been arrested, please post $5,000 bail or he’ll stay in jail,’ and they send the money. It's disgraceful,” Schumer said.

To combat the problem, the legislation would enable the Federal Communications Commission to issue $10,000 fines per robocall and give the commission more time to track down perpetrators. It would also require telecommunications companies to use technology that would block robocalls before they reach a target phone.

Schumer said he is “hopeful” that the legislation will pass this week.

“It'll be a nice Christmas present for the people of New York,” he said.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
From left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairwoman of Democrats unveil articles of impeachment
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search