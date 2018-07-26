10 stories you should know about today

TODAY'S PAPER
Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and

Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility Monday in San Antonio. Photo Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 11 HOUSE REPUBLICANS SEEK IMPEACHMENT OF DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL

The lawmakers criticized Rod Rosenstein and Justice Department officials for not being responsive enough to requests for documents related to the beginning of the Russia investigation.

2. FEDS FACE DEADLINE ON REUNITING IMMIGRANT FAMILIES

The White House has until the end of the day to reunite hundreds of immigrant families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

3. SMALL DEVICE EXPLODES OUTSIDE US EMBASSY IN BEIJING

There's no immediate word on a motive after a 26-year-old Chinese man exploded a small homemade bomb, injuring only himself, authorities say.

4. WHERE TRUMP IS HEADED

The president is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.

5. WHO IS LEADING IN PAKISTAN ELECTION

Pakistan's former cricket star Imran Khan and his party are maintaining a commanding lead in a historic election marred by fraud allegations and militant violence.

6. WHAT IS FUELING DISCONTENT IN IRAQ

In recent years, young men without work have been lured into the ranks of militant extremists. And now the jobless have joined protests in the Shiite heartland in the south.

7. ARSONIST-SET FIRE FORCES CALIFORNIA TOWN TO EVACUATE

The blaze near the San Bernardino National Forest quickly grows to 7 ½ square miles and fire officials say it threatens about 600 homes, forcing the entire town of Idyllwild to evacuate.

8. WHO'S TURNING TO SOLAR POWER

When the electricity goes out in some storm-wrecked Puerto Rican towns, a handful of houses remain lit — "firefly homes" — running on solar panels.

9. 'GIRL POWER' STRESSED IN NEW RECRUITMENT EFFORTS

As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment, the Girl Scouts see an opportune time to promote their core mission: girl empowerment.

10. HBO EXEC SHRUGS OFF AT&T INFLUENCE

Programming chief Casey Bloys pushes back against the possibility that the cable channel will suffer under its new owner.

