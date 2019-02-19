TODAY'S PAPER
Roger Stone apologizes to judge for Instagram post about her

Roger Stone and his lawyers filed a notice saying Stone recognized "the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted." 

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington on Feb. 1. Photo Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's longtime confidant Roger Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun.

Stone and his lawyers filed a notice Monday night saying Stone recognized "the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted."

Earlier Monday, Stone posted a photo of U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her head.

Stone later said that the picture had been "misinterpreted" and that any suggestion he intended to threaten Jackson was "categorically false."

Stone is charged with lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks. He has denied guilt.

By The Associated Press

