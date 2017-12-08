The toys Rohingya children hold dear after fleeing home

Agence France-Presse Ed Jones documented what personal belongings many Rohingya children brought with them while seeking asylum in Bangladesh. War has forced the children and their families to flee their home country of Burma.

Rohingya migrant boy Mohammad Rafiq, 8, who fled Myanmar in October, holds a toy whistle at the Shamlapur refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 1, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Khairul Amin, 6, who arrived in Bangladesh in September, holds a piece of plastic that he uses as a spade to play in the sand at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Abi Asad, 3, who arrived in Bangladesh in October, holds a spinning toy at the Shamlapur refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 1, 2017.

Rohingya migrant girl Isha Rab, 5, who arrived in Bangladesh in September, holds a band made of fabric that she uses to play with at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

This photo shows Rohingya migrant Hubaib, 3, who's mother was shot and killed in Myanmar before he fled to Bangladesh with his family, holding a spinning toy at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on November 30, 2017.

Rohingya migrant girl Halima Khatun, 6, who arrived in Bangladesh in October, holds a whistle and a razor blade that she uses as toys at the Shamlapur refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 1, 2017.

Rohingya migrant girl Shawkat Ara, who does not know her age, holds a plastic sieve that she uses as to play in the sand at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Mohammad Rejuan, 10, who arrived in Bangladesh in mid-October, holds a whistle and a piece of plastic pipe which he found at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Saiful Islam, 9, who fled Myanmar three years ago, holds a toy gun at the Shamlapur refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 1, 2017.

Rohingya migrant girl Rokhsana Begum, 7, who arrived in Bangladesh in September, holds a small sieve that she uses to play in the sand at the Shamlapur refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 1, 2017.

This photo shows a Rohingya migrant boy holding a spinning toy at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on November 29, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Abdul Hafez, 5, who arrived in Bangladesh in September, holds bottle tops that he uses to play a game called 'Medakhela' at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Mohammad Shahed, 4 holds a battery that he was playing with by dismantling it at Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Mohhamad Hussein, 10, who arrived in Bangladesh in October, holds a discarded syringe that he was playing with at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Warish Shah, 3, who arrived in Bangladesh in September after his village was attacked, holds a pen knife with nail clippers that he plays with at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Mohammad Arafath, 4, who arrived in Bangladesh in early September, holds a mini toy trumpet at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.

Rohingya migrant boy Shahidul Amin, 5, who arrived in Bangladesh in September, holds a part of a bottle that he uses to play in the sand at the Thankhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar on December 2, 2017.