WASHINGTON — Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney took aim at President Donald Trump on Twitter on Monday, calling his recent remarks toward Haiti and African nations “antithetical to American values.”

Romney, in a tweet posted on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, invoked the slain civil rights leader to denounce Trump’s reported description of Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries” during a closed-door White House meeting on immigration last Thursday.

“The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race,” said Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, who is reportedly planning on running for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah.

Romney added: “The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/America’s history and antithetical to American values. May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & ‘charity for all.’ ”

Trump on Twitter has denied describing the countries in profane terms, and on Sunday evening pushed back against those labeling him a “racist.”

“No. I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you have ever interviewed,” Trump told reporters outside the Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach, Florida, where he has been staying since Friday. He is scheduled to fly back to Washington, D.C., Monday evening.

Romney and Trump have clashed in the past. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Romney in a speech condemned Trump’s candidacy, calling him a “phony” and a “fraud,” while urging Republican voters to reconsider their support for the real estate mogul turned reality-TV star. Trump shot back that Romney “choked like a dog,” in 2012 in losing to incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama.

After the election, the two appeared to smooth-over their relationship, meeting for dinner in New York City and at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, estate during the presidential transition. Romney’s name emerged as a leading contender for the secretary of state position that eventually went to Rex Tillerson.