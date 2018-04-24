WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday his choice to lead Veterans Affairs would soon make a decision on whether to withdraw after the emergence of late-surfacing allegations about inappropriate behavior on the job and overprescribing prescription drugs. “It’s totally his decision,” Trump said.

Trump said during a joint news conference at the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron that he would “stand behind” Dr. Ronny Jackson to become his VA secretary, calling him “one of the finest people that I have met.” But he questioned why Jackson would want to put up with the scrutiny, which he characterized as unfair.

“I told Adm. Jackson just a little while ago, I said, ‘What do you need this for?’ This is a vicious group of people that malign and they do and I lived through it,” Trump said. “I said, ‘What do you need it for?’ He’s an admiral, he’s a great leader. And they question him about every little thing.”

Trump said he didn’t want to put Jackson through “a process like this — it’s too ugly and too disgusting. So we’ll see what happens. He’ll make a decision.” Trump added, “I wouldn’t do it. What does he need it for? To be abused by a bunch of politicians that aren’t thinking nicely about our country?”

Jackson’s hearing had been set for Wednesday at the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee but was indefinitely postponed amid the allegations.

“We take very seriously our constitutional duty to thoroughly and carefully vet each nominee sent to the Senate for confirmation,” said the chairman, Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), and the top Democrat on the committee, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana. “We will continue looking into these serious allegations and have requested additional information from the White House to enable the committee to conduct a full review.”