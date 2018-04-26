WASHINGTON — Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of Veterans Affairs, withdrew his nomination Thursday morning after facing allegations that he acted inappropriately during his time as a White House physician.

“While I will forever be grateful for the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me by giving me this opportunity, I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Jackson said in a statement released by the White House shortly before 8 a.m.

Jackson, who has served as the White House physician for the past three presidents, called recent allegations that he drank on the job, and improperly doled out prescription drugs, “completely false and fabricated.”

“If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years,” Jackson said of the allegations.

Jackson’s statement came a day after Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, released a report compiled from interviews with more than 20 military employees who previously worked under Jackson, who alleged Jackson was a heavy drinker, created a toxic work environment for his subordinates, and was known as the “candy man,” for improperly dispensing drugs while on duty.

Trump, in a phone interview with “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning, said he warned Jackson about the scrutiny he would face as a Cabinet nominee.

“I saw where this was going,” Trump said, adding that lawmakers were “trying to destroy a man.”

Asked who he had in a mind for the vacant post, Trump said “somebody with political capability.”

“The admiral is not a politician,” Trump said of Jackson.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday morning that Jackson remains on the job as the president’s personal physician and “is here at work today.”