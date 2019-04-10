TODAY'S PAPER
Oregon cops: 'Burglar' in home turns out to be Roomba

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they caught a "burglar" in a house outside Portland, Oregon after they responded to a possible home invasion, but the burglar wasn't alive or a person.

It was a robotic vacuum cleaner.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a house sitter in Cedar Hills had called 911 Monday, saying someone was inside the bathroom.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies entered the home and ordered the burglar out, but nothing happened.

Deputies then opened the bathroom door with guns drawn, finding the automatic vacuum cleaner.

Sgt. Danny DiPietro says this encounter was his first "Roomba burglar" in his 13 years on the job.

He says the office is still "having a good laugh about it."

