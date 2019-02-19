TODAY'S PAPER
22° Good Morning
SEARCH
22° Good Morning
NewsNation

Official: Deputy AG Rosenstein expected to depart in March

The White House is expected to name a replacement for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein this week.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaks before welcoming

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaks before welcoming Vice President Mike Pence to speak to Drug Enforcement Administration employees at their headquarters in Arlington, Va. on Jan. 31. Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — A Justice Department official says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his position in the middle of next month.

The official was not authorized to discuss the move by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday night.

The White House is expected to name a replacement for Rosenstein this week.

Rosenstein's departure had been expected with the confirmation of William Barr as attorney general last week.

Rosenstein has been on the job for nearly two years.

He oversaw special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Barr now oversees the remaining work in Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign and decide how much Congress and the public know about its conclusion.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Mandatory Credit: Photo by DAN PELED/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10095328k) Eleven Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate's top Trump blasts Schumer ahead of address on unity
An aerial view of Thwaites Glacier in the Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast