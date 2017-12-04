TODAY'S PAPER
RNC resumes support for Moore after Trump endorsement

The RNC announced three weeks ago that it was severed its fundraising ties to Moore following allegations that he'd molested two teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala., on Sept. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
The Republican National Committee is once again supporting embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore after President Donald Trump formally endorsed him Monday.

An RNC official confirmed the committee will resume its financial support to the Alabama Republican Party's effort to elect Moore to the U.S. Senate, despite the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the internal deliberations. The reversal was first reported by Breitbart News.

Trump on Monday formally endorsed Moore in a phone call and on Twitter.

By The Associated Press
