Roy Moore says accusations of sexual abuse are false

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.

By The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has again denied allegations of sexual misconduct and said there would be "revelations" concerning the newspaper article that brought them to light in the next few days.

The Republican made the remark Saturday at his first public appearance since the allegations were reported by The Washington Post.

Speaking at a Republican club in a Birmingham suburb, Moore questioned why the allegations would emerge now, after he has run five statewide political races in the past 17 years.

Moore called the Post report "fake news" and said the accusations are "completely false and untrue about something that happened nearly 40 years ago." The report said Moore had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl decades ago and had pursued other teenage girls.

Alabama holds a special election on Dec. 12 to fill the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore is opposed by Democrat Doug Jones.

Moore already denied the allegations in an interview Friday with conservative radio host Sean Hannity.

