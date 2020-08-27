TODAY'S PAPER
At RNC, Rudy Giuliani paints grim portrait of violence in America

Rudy Giuliani painted a grim portrait of violence in America as he endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection bid at the Republican convention. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Rudy Giuliani painted a grim portrait of violence in America as he endorses President Donald Trump’s reelection bid at the Republican convention.

The former New York mayor said in his speech Thursday that a vote for Democrat Joe Biden is a vote for “soft on crime” policies and risks a continuation of the “wave of lawlessness” that he says is ravaging the country. He says the riots in American cities give "you a good view” of what life would be like in a Biden administration, though the current violence is happening during Trump's administration.

He says Trump is the one candidate who can be trusted to preserve the American way of life.

He made no mention of the Russia investigation, in which he defended Trump, or his role in trying to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine. The saga ended up with Trump getting impeached by the Democratic-led House, but he was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

By The Associated Press

