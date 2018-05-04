TODAY'S PAPER
Rudy Giuliani tries to clarify hush money comments

Giuliani also stressed that payment to Daniels in October 2016 was made not because of the presidential campaign, but to "protect the President's family" from a "false allegation."

Rudy' Giuliani attends a news conference of the

Rudy' Giuliani attends a news conference of the Berlin Merchants and Industrialist Society in Berlin on June 8, 2016. Photo Credit: EPA/Sophia Kembowski

By The Associated Press
Rudy Giuliani, the newest member of President Donald Trump's legal team, is attempting to clarify some of his remarks about payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations she had a tryst with Donald Trump.

The former New York City mayor released a statement Friday in which he again stressed his belief that the $130,000 payment made by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 to Daniels was not a campaign violation.

That is a judgment some legal experts have disputed.

Giuliani also stressed that payment to Daniels in October 2016 was made not because of the presidential campaign, but to "protect the President's family" from a "false allegation."

Earlier this week, Giuliani said Daniels' allegations could have affected the campaign, saying: "Imagine if that came out on October 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton."

In his Friday statement Giuliani said that his "references to timing" were to his own "understanding of these matters." He did not elaborate.

