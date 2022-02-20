WASHINGTON — Russia's extension of weekend military drills in Belarus is the latest sign of an imminent attack on neighboring Ukraine, top U.S. officials and the head of the NATO said Sunday.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an immediate cease-fire amid reports that Russia planned to extend troop exercises in Belarus that involved thousands of Russian forces and had been previously set to end this weekend. Russian officials continued to deny plans for an invasion of Ukraine, but U.S. officials said President VladImir Putin’s actions pointed to an imminent attack.

"Everything we're seeing tells us that the decision we believe President Putin has made to invade is moving forward," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation."

The extended military exercises in Belarus, Blinken said, and "provocations created by the Russians or separatist forces over the weekend" in eastern Ukraine, all signaled that Putin would not pull back from an invasion.

Russia has "been escalating the forces they have across Ukraine’s borders over the last months from 50,000 forces to 100,000, to now more than 150,000," Blinken said on CNN’s "State of the Union. "So, all of this, along with the false flag operations we’ve seen unfold over the weekend, tells us that the playbook that we laid out is moving forward."

Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to reporters Sunday before departing the Munich Security Conference in Germany, warned of the "real possibility of war in Europe."

"Let's really take a moment to understand the significance of what we're talking about," Harris said. "It's been over 70 years, that through the 70 years … there has been peace and security."

The United States and its European allies, she said, will continue to push for "a diplomatic end to this moment."

Biden, who on Friday said he was "convinced" Putin would order an invasion, planned to meet Sunday with his National Security Council, including Harris and Blinken, to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, according to the White House.

Harris, a day after Zelensky urged NATO leaders to immediately impose sanctions on Putin, defended the position of the U.S. and allies to hold off unless an attack occurred, saying "the allied relationship is such that we have agreed that the deterrence effect of these sanctions is still a meaningful one."

If Russian forces invade Ukraine, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday at an unrelated news conference in Manhattan, Putin "should know that the United States will post strong, robust and effective sanctions on Russia, and [Biden] has all the power he needs to do it."

Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, also appearing on "Face the Nation," insisted that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine.

"There is no invasion and there is no such plans," Antonov said.

Appearing separately on the CBS political talk show, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, like Blinken, said Putin’s recent actions, including the extension of military drills in Belarus, "fits into the picture that Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine."

Even so, Stoltenberg said, the alliance would continue to press the Russian president to engage in diplomatic talks.

"The most important thing is to prevent a new armed attack on Ukraine, and therefore we support all efforts by NATO allies to find a political solution, and NATO's also ready to sit down in the NATO-Russia Council with Russia," Stoltenberg said.

NATO is also bracing for the possibility of a refugee crisis should Russia strike causing masses of Ukrainians to flee for other neighboring countries, he said.

"If Russia decides to use force, that may, of course, be a large number of people fleeing Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "The NATO Response Force, the forces we are prepared to deploy, for instance, to Poland, to Romania, to all the neighboring countries, also have the capabilities that can help to deal with migrant and refugee crises so that we can assist."

Putin has repeatedly pressed NATO to never allow Ukraine to join the multistate alliance, but leaders for each country have pushed back, arguing that as a sovereign nation, Ukraine maintains the right to seek entrance into the decades-old alliance, formed in response to the emergence of the Soviet Union after World War II.

AntonoV repeated Russia’s concerns with the future possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, arguing that the organization is "not a defensive alliance," nor a "peace-loving [nongovernmental organization.] It's political military machinery."

Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, appearing shortly after Antonov, pushed back on his claims that Russia had no plans to attack, pointing to reported cases of pro-Russia separatist forces launching an increasing number of attacks in eastern Ukraine.

"They started shelling our civilian objects," Markarova said. "We have already two people dead, 11 people wounded, and it keeps going as we speak."

With Rachelle Blidner & AP