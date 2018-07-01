Several unique conditions surround the upcoming summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

For one, there is the still-relevant fact that the American president, while in private life, openly courted the Russian leader and his allies, seeking business deals.

For another, Trump still holds Putin harmless from the sneering that Trump frequently visits on others both in the United States and abroad.

Their meeting, set for July 16 in Finland, comes amid a still-active law-enforcement probe of Trump's campaign and the many Eastern European contacts of its personnel.

Only a year ago, Trump indicated to Putin underlings in the Oval Office that his firing of FBI Director James Comey would help relations.

"I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job," he reported to them. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off. ... I'm not under investigation."

Despite all that, official U.S. tensions with the Putin regime and Trump's vexation with the questions of investigators go on as they did then.

Earlier this year, Trump's Treasury Department imposed sanctions on more than a dozen Russian nationals and companies for interfering in our elections.

Also, NATO seems intact despite earlier Trump jabs against it. Russia's move into eastern Ukraine remains a fact on the ground.The United States is selling weapons to Ukraine against the pro-Russia secession. And under Trump, the United States acted to close Russian diplomatic sites last year as Obama did the year before.

So which Trump reality will prevail — his role as head of a nation as adversarial as before, or his persistent posture as an unabashed Putin fan?

For his part, Putin keeps boasting about his country's prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are way ahead of foreign designs. After Trump said the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, Iran-friendly Putin warned against "claims to exceptionalism" and "aggressive nationalism."

Putin would like to operate with a free hand in Syria, where he is allied with leader Bashar Assad. Trump lately seems amenable to withdrawing U.S. forces still there.

As with the recent meeting between Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the main question is whether anything other than a mutually flattering photo op will be achieved.