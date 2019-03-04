TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
35° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

House panel launches sweeping probe of Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, talks to reporters on Thursday after a day of interviewing Michael Cohen, Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee is launching a sweeping new probe of President Donald Trump, his White House, his campaign and his businesses. The panel is sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler says the investigation will be focused on obstruction of justice, corruption and abuses of power. The aggressive, broad investigation could set the stage for impeachment, although Democratic leaders have pledged to investigate all avenues and review special counsel Robert Mueller's report before taking drastic action.

Nadler said Monday's document requests are a way to "begin building the public record" and the committee has the responsibility to investigate.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: A mural by Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Trump, Kim speak to reporters at Hanoi summit
A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Visitors walk across dunes at White Sands National See stunning images from New Mexico to China
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Trump and Kim take a stroll on 2nd day of summit
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig