Michael Cohen, the former lawyer of President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Thursday to a new count of lying to Congress about a Moscow real estate project. He previously pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations.

Key moments in the Cohen cases:

2007

Michael Cohen joins the Trump Organization, led by Trump, eventually working his way up to executive vice president and special counsel.

Nov. 4, 2016

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company that owns the National Enquirer agreed to pay $150,000 to former Playboy model McDougal for her story of an affair with Trump in 2006, the year after Trump married Melania Trump. Cohen later says he and Trump arranged the payments.

Jan. 13, 2017

The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence launches an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and possible links between Russia and political campaigns.

Jan. 25, 2017

The House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence announces its own investigation.

Aug. 28, 2017

Cohen sends a letter to the committees about his efforts at the Trump Organization to pursue a branded property in Russia, known as the Moscow Project, in the fall of 2015 and during the Republican primary season.

Sept. 19, 2017

The Senate panel cancels a closed-door interview with Cohen after he releases a statement that described the Moscow Project as "solely a real estate deal and nothing more." The proposal, he said, came to a halt in January 2016.

Oct. 24, 2017

Cohen testifies before the Senate committee about the Moscow Project, making the same statements about the project that special counsel Robert Mueller's office now calls "false and misleading." These are what Cohen pleads guilty to lying about on Nov. 29, 2018.

Jan. 12, 2018

The Wall Street Journal reports that Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels a month before the 2016 election as part of an agreement that barred her from publicly discussing her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. The president repeatedly denies the affair.

Feb. 13, 2018

Cohen says he paid Daniels and received no reimbursement from the Trump Organization or the campaign. Neither was “party to the transaction,” he says.

April 9, 2018

The FBI raids Cohen’s office, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment to Daniels. The raid is overseen by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.

Aug. 21, 2018

Cohen pleads guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to Daniels and McDougal to influence the election.

Sept. 20, 2018

Cohen says he is providing "critical information" as part of Mueller's investigation — without a cooperation agreement.

Nov. 29, 2018

Cohen pleads guilty to making false statements to Congress about the Moscow Project out of what he called "loyalty" to Trump.

Sources: Newsday, The Associated Press, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York filing