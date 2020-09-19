TODAY'S PAPER
Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on his high court pick

President Donald Trump pauses at the top of

President Donald Trump pauses at the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. on Friday. Credit: AP/Susan Walsh

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday urged the Republican-run Senate to consider "without delay" his upcoming nomination to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just six weeks before the election.

"We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us," Trump tweeted, "the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed on Friday night, hours after Ginsburg’s death, to call a vote for whomever Trump nominated. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said any vote should come after the Nov. 3 election. "Voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice to consider," Biden said.

