TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
49° Good Morning
NewsNation

Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg back at work

85-year-old justice returns after undergoing lung cancer surgery in December.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears at

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears at an event in Manhattan on Dec. 15, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Rebecca Gibian

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned to work at the building for the first time since lung cancer surgery in late December.

The court's press office says the 85-year-old Ginsburg is attending the justices' Friday closed-door conference at which they're weighing whether to add new cases and finalizing opinions in cases argued in the fall.

Ginsburg missed six days of arguments and three private conferences as she recuperated from the December surgery. The court has said she participated in the court's work despite her absence.

Ginsburg made her first public appearance since the surgery last week when she attended a musical account of her life that was put on by her daughter-in-law and other musicians. Opera singer Patrice Michaels is married to James Ginsburg.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Mandatory Credit: Photo by DAN PELED/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10095328k) Eleven Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate's top Trump blasts Schumer ahead of address on unity
An aerial view of Thwaites Glacier in the Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast