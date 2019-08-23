TODAY'S PAPER
Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the State Bar of New Mexico's annual meeting in Pojoaque on Aug. 19, 2016. Photo Credit: AP/Craig Fritz

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining, the Supreme Court said Friday.

The court said in a statement that a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a localized malignant tumor. Ginsburg, 86, underwent a three-week course of radiation therapy and as part of her treatment had a bile duct stent placed, it said. The court said Ginsburg "tolerated treatment well" and does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The tumor was "treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body," the court said.

The court said Ginsburg canceled an annual summer visit to Santa Fe but otherwise has maintained an active schedule during treatment.

Ginsburg underwent lung cancer surgery in December and has had two previous bouts with cancer. She had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. While recovering from surgery she missed arguments at the court in January, her first illness-related absence in more than 25 years as a justice.

