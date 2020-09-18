TODAY'S PAPER
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Sept. 18, 2020, at her home in Washington of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 1993, file
Credit: AP/Marcy Nighswander

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the court oath from Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 10, 1993. Ginsburg's husband Martin holds the Bible and President Bill Clinton looks on at left.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in
Credit: AP/Cliff Owen

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2014.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles
Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg smiles as she participates in a conversation with Judge Ann Claire Williams of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit at Roosevelt University on Sept. 11, 2017, in Chicago.

In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, U.S.
Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg reacts to applause as she is introduced by William Treanor, dean and executive vice president of Georgetown University Law Center, at the Georgetown University Law Center campus in Washington on Sept. 20, 2017.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg answers a
Credit: AP/Stephan Savoia

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg answers a law student's question as she participates in a "fireside chat" in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School on Jan. 30, 2018, in Bristol, R.I.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10711749a)..(FILE) -
Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock / Justin Lane

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends an event at New York Law School on Feb. 6, 2018.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg applauds after
Credit: AP/Alex Brandon

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg applauds after a performance in her honor after she spoke about her life and work during a discussion at Georgetown Law School in Washington on April 6, 2018.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks
Credit: AP/Caron Creighton

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after the screening of "RBG," the documentary about her, in Jerusalem on July 5, 2018.

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 30, 2018.

The Roberts Court, November 30, 2018. Seated, from
Credit: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Supreme Court of the United States

The Roberts Court shown on Nov. 30, 2018. Seated, from left to right: Justices Stephen G. Breyer and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Samuel A. Alito. Standing, from left to right: Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

