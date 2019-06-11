TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
NewsNation

Cuomo vows to fight IRS rules that thwart NY tax workarounds

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo responds to reporters questions

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo responds to reporters questions in Manhattan on May 12, 2019. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

ALBANY — The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday issued final rules that would hinder states such as New York from helping some taxpayers avoid higher federal taxes under President Donald Trump’s tax law.

The tax law capped the amount taxpayers who itemize could deduct for state and local taxes at $10,000. That’s a far smaller deduction for wealthier taxpayers in high property tax areas such as Long Island.

In response, Cuomo proposed a complex system in which New Yorkers could use specially created state and local funds set up like charities to help pay their state and local taxes while maintaining the full deductibility of charitable contributions through tax credits.

On Tuesday, the IRS rejected that plan by creating rules that would drastically reduce the benefit of using Cuomo’s optional work-around plans.

Under Cuomo’s program, a taxpayer could donate $1,000 to a special state fund and get a 70 percent credit against the taxpayer’s state and local tax bill. But the final IRS rules say the taxpayers could only claim a tax deduction of $300.

“The federal government is continuing its politically motivated economic assault on New York,” Cuomo said, again accusing the Trump administration of targeting Democratic-dominated states such as New York. “We will pursue all options, including litigation, to resist this attack on our state and our taxpayers.”

Few New Yorkers had signed up for the state plan because the IRS already had been critical of the work-arounds by large, Democratic states lsuch as California, New Jersey and New York.

Many middle-class and working families received a tax cut under Trump’s plan. But the plan also included a large corporate tax cut, and the cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes was a way to pay for it.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) met on Monday three Suozzi meets with D-Day veterans before heading to Normandy
An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search