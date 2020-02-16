Moderate candidates bank on support from diverse voters

Three of the Democratic primary's moderates jockeyed for position Sunday, promising strength as they took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), an apparent front-runner, as attention turned to the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primary later this month.

Former Vice President Joseph Biden assured supporters that he would eke out a victory soon as the nominating contests moved to more diverse regions of the country. Biden finished in fourth place in the Iowa caucuses, and fifth place last week in the New Hampshire primary.

Biden drew what he described as an imperfect comparison, evoking former President Bill Clinton's late surge in the 1992 Democratic primary.

"Bill Clinton lost his first eight, ten, 12 primaries and caucuses before he won one. I don't plan on taking that long. But we're just getting to the meat of getting to the number of delegates you need to be able to win this election. And I'm confident we're going to be in good shape," Biden said on NBC's "Meet the Press," in an interview taped Saturday night.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said on the Sunday talk shows that as the field of candidates comes into sharper focus, voters will give their campaigns a fresh look. In turn, their support among African American, Hispanic and minority voters will rise.

A nationwide Quinnipiac poll released last week showed that African Americans were turning to former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and away from Biden, after his weak finish in Iowa.

Biden's support among African Americans had fallen from 49 percent to 27 percent, in just two weeks. Bloomberg, who has not yet appeared on state ballots but has spent more than $300 million of his own personal fortune, mostly on television ads, had 22 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), had 19 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), had 8 percent, Buttigieg had 4 percent, and Klobuchar had zero.

Buttigieg and Sanders lead the candidates in delegate counts, according to published reports.

Buttigieg, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday, said his low poll numbers show that voters last year were "busy in their lives and last year were saying, come back to me when there are more than 20 of you." Now, he said, the voters "are taking a different and new look at the candidates." He continued, "now that we’ve demonstrated that we’ve been able to gain support in states like Iowa and New Hampshire, as we come to more racially diverse states like here in Nevada and South Carolina, many of the voters of color that I'm talking to are focused in particular on one thing, defeating Donald Trump."

Klobuchar also vowed to win support from minority voters, now that her poll numbers are rising, and campaign dollars are flowing in. "That’s gonna be on me," she said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "I need people to get to know me. I’ve always gotten high support in all my elections with the Hispanic and African American communities in my state. That’s a start.”

She added that prior low poll numbers should be discounted. Noting the proliferation of Bloomberg ads, including on ABC, Klobuchar said: "Because my name identification in states outside of the early few states was not that high, simply because I didn’t have the money like Bloomberg to run more ads during your show than I am on being interviewed on your show. I get that. That’s what happens."