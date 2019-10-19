TODAY'S PAPER
Sanders to host Queens rally, get Ocasio-Cortez endorsement

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on Oct. 15. Photo Credit: AP/John Minchillo

By Emily Ngo emily.ngo@newsday.com @emilyngo
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to host a rally Saturday in Queens to mark his return to the campaign trail after a heart attack and formalize an endorsement by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are scheduled to appear together at a "Bernie's Back" event at Queensbridge Park in Long Island City at 1 p.m., his campaign said.

"It's going to be a good day," Sanders tweeted Friday.

The senator at Tuesday's Democratic debate had responded to a question about the state of his health by teasing that he would be holding a rally with a "special guest."

Sanders, 78, a Vermont independent, has fallen to third place in most polls behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

He suffered a heart attack two weeks ago and was hospitalized.

His campaign could see a boost with the endorsement by Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx, an influential self-described Democratic socialist and vocal critic of Republican President Donald Trump and — at times — Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Warren, a Democratic primary front-runner also representing the party's left-of-center, had sought Ocasio-Cortez' support.

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, rose to fame when she upset 10-term Rep. Joseph Crowley of Queens in the 2018 Democratic primary.

She had been a volunteer for Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.

Sanders this past week also secured the endorsement of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who with Ocasio-Cortez is part of the so-called "Squad" of progressive freshman House members who have been critical of congressional moderates and served as a foil to Trump.

The Sanders rally in Queens is expected to be the biggest presidential campaign event in New York City since a Warren rally in mid-September in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, where her team said she drew a crowd of 20,000 supporters.

Emily Ngo covers the White House and national politics for Newsday, having followed President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., after following him on the campaign trail.

