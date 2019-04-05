More than a half dozen Democratic presidential contenders made competing appeals Friday in Manhattan before an influential civil rights group, each seeking to stake out positions important to black voters and stand out in a packed primary.

Though they all condemned systemic racism and policies that have disproportionately hurt African-Americans, they took different tacks in offering solutions to close the racial divide. The eight candidates spoke on the final day of the National Action Network convention, hosted annually by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“When we truly have justice in our country, it will mean that we have economic justice, we will have housing justice, and we will have educational justice,” Sen. Kamala Harris of California said, also detailing her proposal to increase teacher pay.

“You don’t get what you don’t fight for, big structural change is worth fighting for,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said, after making her pitch for universal child care and early education.

For the candidates, Friday was an opportunity to speak to a national audience of politically active people of color and introduce their views early in what promises to be a fraught presidential election cycle.

Harris, Warren and others — including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey — used many elements of their standard stump speeches, and nearly all addressed the reparations issue.

Nearly all said they would support a House bill to establish a commission to consider reparations as an atonement to African-Americans for generations of slavery.

And nearly all lamented the state of the country under President Donald Trump.

“It gives me no pleasure to tell you that we have a president today who is a racist, who is a sexist, who is a homophobe, who is a xenophobe and who is a religious bigot,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Several conventiongoers said they haven’t yet decided who to support in the 2020 presidential race, but said they wanted the candidate with the best chance of defeating Trump. Many said they would back former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not declared whether he will throw his hat in the ring. Biden was not among the speakers in the National Action Network lineup this year.

Also addressing the convention Friday were Democrats Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, newly declared candidate Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper. Earlier in the week, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke.

