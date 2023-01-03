George Santos stays out of sight as swearing-in approaches

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As members of Congress prepared to be sworn in on Tuesday, incoming Rep. George Santos (R-Queens/Nassau) remained largely out of sight.

Santos, the subject of county, state and federal investigations into his campaign finances, appeared briefly outside a hallway leading to his office, but turned away upon seeing reporters stationed outside his door.

Santos disappeared before reporters running after him could see where he had gone.

Outside Santos’ office in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill, a stack of daily newspapers remained untouched.

A framed photo of a statue of former Republican President Ronald Reagan also was left leaning against the door.

Santos was not spotted entering a House Republican caucus meeting in the Capitol basement, where lawmakers were on hand to discuss Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the next Speaker of the House.

Hours before lawmakers were scheduled to be sworn into office, McCarthy (R-Calif.) had yet to secure the necessary votes to become Speaker.

With the exception of a handful of interviews, Santos has remained out of public sight after a New York Times investigation last month revealed he lied about his biography.

Santos had said he graduated from schools he later confessed to never attending, and that he had worked for financial firms that have no record of his employment.

“A disgrace to America,” said a female passerby who snapped a photo of Santos’ office on her phone Tuesday morning.

Santos’ low visibility around Capitol Hill stood in contrast to other newly elected members of the Long Island delegation who took to social media to document their arrival for Tuesday’s swearing in.

Incoming Reps. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) and Nick LaLota (R- Hauppauge), who also have offices in share offices in the Longworth building, both been critical of Santos, a fellow freshman.

LaLota has called for the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos.