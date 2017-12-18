TODAY'S PAPER
Sarah Palin's son arrested on domestic violence claims

Track Palin previously faced domestic violence charges in 2016.

Track Palin, song of Sarah Palin, is pictured

Track Palin, song of Sarah Palin, is pictured during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn., on Sept. 3, 2008. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Court documents say Track Palin, the oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, was arrested on charges related to domestic violence again.

He was arraigned Sunday morning on three counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

He remained jailed in Palmer, Alaska, as of Sunday afternoon.

Track Palin previously faced domestic violence charges in 2016. Court records say he was suspected of punching his girlfriend, who then became concerned that Palin was going to shoot himself with a rifle. He took a plea deal that resulted in some of the charges being dismissed and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Attorney John Tiemessen, who said he represents Sarah Palin, acknowledged the arrest Sunday and asked for privacy.

No attorney was listed for Track Palin.

