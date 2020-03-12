Three states have ordered schools closed for up to three weeks in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon said schools will be closed from Monday until March 27.

“It is crucial that we take immediate measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in school communities around the state,” Salmon said. “During the time of school closure, all public school buildings and school buses will be cleaned and disinfected to prevent the spread of the virus upon the return of students and staff to school.”

The decision was announced at an afternoon news conference with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and other state officials. It came hours after Hogan announced the first case of community transmission of the virus in the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday ordered Ohio schools closed for three weeks beginning at the end of the day Monday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order takes effect at the close of the day Monday and runs through Friday, April 3. DeWine said the decision will be evaluated as time passes, including whether to extend it. Despite the announcement, some districts, such as Columbus, announced they're shutting down beginning Monday.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended Thursday that the state's schools close for at least two weeks to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

His request wasn't a mandate but he strongly urged leaders of K-12 schools — both public and private — to cease in-person classes for at least two weeks, starting Monday.

“It is a big but necessary step,” the governor said at an evening media briefing.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Several districts had already closed classes in response to the virus. Schools have been closed this week in Harrison County, where five residents tested positive for coronavirus.

The governor recently asked school districts to develop plans to allow schools to close on short notice if necessary. Beshear has endorsed legislation to help cushion districts from potentially long closures. The bill would add 10 days of closure that districts wouldn't have to make up, he said.