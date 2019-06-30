TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
NewsNation

Schumer: ATF should investigate Dominican Republic deaths

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on June 18. Photo Credit: AP/J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Print

The Senate's top Democrat said Sunday that the U.S. government should step up efforts to investigate the deaths of at least eight Americans in the Dominican Republic this year.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should lend support to the FBI and local law enforcement, said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., noting the agency has offices in the Caribbean and the technical and forensic expertise that could aid the investigation.

"Given that we still have a whole lot of questions and very few answers into just what, if anything, is cause for the recent spate of sicknesses and several deaths of Americans in the Dominican Republic, the feds should double their efforts on helping get to the bottom of things," Schumer said in a statement.

Family members of the tourists who died have called on authorities to investigate any possible connections. Relatives have raised the possibility that the deaths may have been caused by adulterated alcohol or misused pesticides.

ATF spokeswoman April Langwell said the Treasury Department primarily handles investigations involving potentially tainted alcohol. But she said ATF has offered its assistance and would work with other law enforcement agencies to keep Americans safe.

The ATF primarily investigates firearms-related crimes but is also charged with regulating alcohol and tobacco.

Francisco Javier García, the tourism minister in the Dominican Republic, said earlier this month that the deaths were not part of any mysterious series of fatalities but a statistically normal phenomenon lumped together by the U.S. media. He said autopsies show the tourists died of natural causes.

Five of the autopsies were complete as of last week, while three were undergoing further toxicological analysis with the help from the FBI because of the circumstances of the deaths.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

From left, Democratic presidential candidates author Marianne Williamson, 5 memorable moments from Thursday's debate
Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing Jon Stewart blasts Congress over 9/11 victims fund
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during Wednesday's debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search