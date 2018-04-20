Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday plans to introduce legislation to decriminalize marijuana, a spokesman said.

“The legislation is long overdue,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in an interview that aired Thursday night on HBO’s “VICE News Tonight.”

“I’ve seen too many people’s lives ruined because they’ve had small amounts of marijuana and served time in jail much too long,” Schumer said. “It affects communities of color disproportionately and unfairly. And ultimately it’s the right thing to do. Freedom. If smoking marijuana doesn’t hurt anybody else why shouldn’t we allow people to do it and not make it criminal?”

Schumer acknowledged changing his mind and said he did so after studying the issue.

“I’ve looked at what’s happened in the states that have done it and it seems to have worked out pretty well,” Schumer said. He said “all the parade of horribles that people talked about” didn’t come to fruition.

Schumer’s backing of decriminalization adds to what has become a bipartisan effort in the Senate, led by Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, which was the first state to legalize recreational marijuana. Marijuana currently is legal for medicinal use in 29 states and for recreational use in eight.

With Bloomberg News