TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
NewsNation

FDA chief Scott Gottlieb stepping down after nearly 2 years

Scott Gottlieb appears at his confirmation hearing before

Scott Gottlieb appears at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 5, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is stepping down after nearly two years leading the agency's response to a host of public health challenges, including the opioid epidemic, rising drug prices and underage vaping.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Gottlieb's planned resignation in a statement Tuesday.

President Donald Trump tapped Gottlieb in 2017 to "cut red tape" at the FDA.

Gottlieb bucked expectations by pushing the agency to expand its authorities in several key ways, including an unprecedented effort to make cigarettes less addictive by requiring lower nicotine levels.

More recently, Gottlieb has been criticized for not acting sooner to address an explosion in teenage use of e-cigarettes.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A woman who was evacuated out of the See stunning images from Syria and around the world
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Trump, Kim speak to reporters at Hanoi summit
PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: A mural by Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Trump and Kim take a stroll on 2nd day of summit
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig