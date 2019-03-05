WASHINGTON — Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is stepping down after nearly two years leading the agency's response to a host of public health challenges, including the opioid epidemic, rising drug prices and underage vaping.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Gottlieb's planned resignation in a statement Tuesday.

President Donald Trump tapped Gottlieb in 2017 to "cut red tape" at the FDA.

All of us at @HHSGov are proud of the remarkable work @SGottliebFDA has done at FDA. The public health of our country is better off for the work the @US_FDA team has done over the last two years, and I will personally miss working with Scott. pic.twitter.com/EoUPTjkeJW — Secretary Alex Azar (@SecAzar) March 5, 2019

Gottlieb bucked expectations by pushing the agency to expand its authorities in several key ways, including an unprecedented effort to make cigarettes less addictive by requiring lower nicotine levels.

More recently, Gottlieb has been criticized for not acting sooner to address an explosion in teenage use of e-cigarettes.