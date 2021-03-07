Senate stimulus package adds hundred of millions for NYS

WASHINGTON — The $1.9 trillion relief and stimulus bill that the Senate’s narrow Democratic majority passed on Saturday boosts funding for New York, adding hundreds of millions of dollars for critical infrastructure projects, Amtrak and assistance to the homeless.

Those enhancements will increase the $70 billion for New York public agencies and families sectors in the House bill that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described in a letter to the state’s House delegation last month.

And the two most-noticed measures cut from the bill — a gradual raise in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and the $1.5 million bridge between New York and Ontario = will have relatively little impact on New York.

"This bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said before the Senate approved the legislation that drew no votes but much criticism from Republicans.

"It is broader, deeper and more comprehensive in helping working families and lifting people out of poverty than anything Congress has seen or accomplished in a very long time," Schumer said.

The House will take up the Senate version Tuesday, said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). He said he expects the Democratic majority to approve it and send it to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature next week.

During the lengthy end to the budget reconciliation process that allowed passage of the second biggest stimulus and relief package, the narrow Democratic majority stuck together despite a 10-hour delay forced by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment insurance.

One of the biggest jolts of direct funding to New York will come from a new $10 billion Critical Infrastructure Projects program to allow states, territories and tribal governments to carry out critical capital projects in response to COVID-19.

The formula for distributing those funds, according to the new measure, likely will bring at least $250 million for New York state and local governments, a Newsday analysis found.

Those dollars will be in addition to the $12.7 billion for the state government and $10.6 billion for county and other local governments for "fiscal recovery" from lost revenues and added expenses, according to the Pelosi letter.

And the legislation adds $200 million to the $1.5 billion for Amtrak nationally to restore full services and end worker furloughs.

New York also will get its share of $510 million for the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program to support homeless services providers across the country for overnight shelter, meals, food banks, and a month’s rental or mortgage assistance and utility payments.

Health care providers in rural areas of New York will be able to tap into a newly added $8.5 billion in funds in the Provider Relief Program.

New Yorkers will also benefit from a measure making makes all coronavirus-related student loan relief tax-free and expands the Employee Retention Tax Credit to new startup companies and the hardest-hit businesses weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it will help New Yorkers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic by increasing the value of the federal COBRA health insurance program from 85% to 100%.

The Senate did limit some of the more generous House measures.

The $1,400 direct cash benefit will go to individuals earning $75,000 per year and couples earning $150,000 but the benefit would disappear for those making more than $80,000 and couples more than $160,000.

And in a compromise that delayed the process until late at night, the bonus for unemployment insurance dropped to $300 from $400.

But the two items Republicans targeted the most will have only relatively small impact on New York.

The Senate parliamentarian stripped the bill of a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage hike from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour, saying that under the rules for budget reconciliation that wage hike did not qualify as budget related.

But New York’s minimum wage already is $15 an hour in New York City, $14 an hour on Long Island and in Westchester County, and $12.50 in the rest the state — all far above the current federal minimum wage.

And Democrats dropped $1.5 million for the busy border-crossing Seaway International Bridge that connects New York to Ontario after Republicans complained about it and a $140 million expansion of the BART subway system serving the San Francisco Bay Area.