WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump renewed his veto threat Thursday as the Senate appeared to be poised to rebuke him by approving a measure to nullify his declaration of a national emergency to divert $3.6 billion in military funding to build a border wall.

“I am prepared to veto, if necessary,” Trump tweeted ahead of a Senate vote in which at least six Republicans have said they would join Democrats to approve a resolution already ratified in the House to terminate the president’s declaration — enough for a slim majority.

“A vote for today’s resolution by Republican senators is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, Crime, and the Open Border Democrats!” Trump tweeted, as he pressed his criticism of the House speaker from California and other Democrats reject as untrue.

A Trump veto of the measure, which Congress does not have the votes to overturn, would leave it up to the courts to decide if he overstepped his authority by shifting money appropriated by Congress based on lawsuits filed by 16 states and outside groups.

Republicans were still searching for a way to keep other Republicans from voting for the resolution with a measure or compromise that would address their concerns about a presidential overreach in diverting funds Congress appropriated for military construction to build a wall.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he’ll vote against the resolution to overturn Trump’s declaration and urged his colleagues to do the same. “There is a clear border security and humanitarian crisis on the southern border of the United States,” he said.

Republicans leaders still might introduce amendments or other maneuvers to try to derail the Democrats’ bid to force Trump to issue his first veto on an embarrassing loss in a Senate with a 53 to 47 seat majority, said some Republican senators on Wednesday.

Democrats urged Republicans to vote on their principles instead of their loyalty to the president, saying Trump’s action encroaches on the constitutional authority of Congress to determine federal spending, known as the power of the purse.

“The judgment of history weighs upon this vote,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“The president did not declare an emergency because there is one. He declared an emergency because he lost in Congress and wanted to get around it,” said Schumer, citing multiple rejections by Congress of Trump’s demand for appropriations for a border wall.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) went to White House Wednesday evening to urge Trump to support a last-minute proposal aimed at satisfying Republicans concerned about the declaration’s constitutionality, but Trump rejected it, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

Trump on Wednesday also rejected a bid by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to lure uneasy Republicans to vote no on the resolution with another bill that would curtail a president’s national emergency powers in the future — driving Lee to declare he would vote to terminate Trump’s emergency declaration.

Congress has given too much power to the president, Lee said in a statement, and he had hoped his bill would correct that. “Unfortunately, it appears the bill does not have an immediate path forward, so I will be voting to terminate the latest emergency declaration."

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) on Thursday morning also said he would vote to overturn Trump’s declaration, even though he supports Trump’s insistence that the United States needs a wall to secure the border with Mexico.

Other Republicans who said publicly they would vote for the resolution included Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), though Tillis has wavered under White House and constituent pressure.