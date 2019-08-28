TODAY'S PAPER
Citing health, Georgia GOP Sen. Isakson say he'll retire

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON— Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia says he'll retire at the end of 2019, citing what he calls "health challenges."

The 74-year-old lawmaker says he'll be leaving the job he loves because health issues are "taking their toll" on his work, family and staff.

The three-term senator was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013 and suffered a fall in July, according to his office.

Isakson had surgery in Georgia to remove a growth on a kidney.

He plans to return to Washington when the Senate resumes next month.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, will appoint someone to fill the seat when Isakson steps down in December.

That'll set up a rare situation in November 2020 when both of Georgia's Senate seats will be on the ballot.

By The Associated Press

