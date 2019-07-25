A report issued by the Senate Intelligence Committee says the Russian government directed "extensive activity" against U.S. election systems ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The report, released Thursday, says states weren't appropriately warned of the threat against their systems and warns many of them still have outdated voting machines.

The election security report is the first chapter of several volumes that the committee is expected to release in its probe of Russian election interference. The panel issued recommendations for election security in May 2018 and is now issuing a complete volume of its findings.

The nation's intelligence chiefs say Russia remains intent on disrupting U.S. elections after attempting to breach the election systems of 21 states in 2016. There is no evidence that any votes were changed.