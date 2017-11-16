TODAY'S PAPER
Radio host alleges Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.)

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), during the Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Los Angeles radio host says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The host says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota's Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken's staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.

